Pendal Group Limited Has $841,000 Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pendal Group Limited cut its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.08% of DMC Global worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in DMC Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DMC Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DMC Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $819.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

