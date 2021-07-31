Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.