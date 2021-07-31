Pendal Group Limited Sells 100 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Square were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.63.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total transaction of $24,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 877,061 shares of company stock worth $198,496,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $247.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.36 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.