Pendal Group Limited Sells 21,666 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,666 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

