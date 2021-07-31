Pendal Group Limited Takes $580,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $10,108,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Moderna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 365,316 shares of company stock worth $80,433,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $362.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

