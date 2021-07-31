Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 2,782,899 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 27 ($0.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a market cap of £251.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

