Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 643,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of PVAC opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

