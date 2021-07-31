PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,700 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. 181,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,072. The stock has a market cap of $502.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

