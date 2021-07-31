Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

PSMMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $6.4916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.37%.

Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

