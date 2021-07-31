Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 224,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 565.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 43,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

