Peter Wilson Purchases 200 Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Peter Wilson acquired 200 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).
LON HVPE opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.40) on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 1,506.14 ($19.68) and a one year high of GBX 2,255 ($29.46). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,142.28. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile
