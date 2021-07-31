Peter Wilson Purchases 200 Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Peter Wilson acquired 200 shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

LON HVPE opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.40) on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 1,506.14 ($19.68) and a one year high of GBX 2,255 ($29.46). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,142.28. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 268.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

