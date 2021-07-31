Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) Director Aleksandr Blyumkin Purchases 1,875,000 Shares of Stock

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) Director Aleksandr Blyumkin purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,000.
Shares of CVE:PQE opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Petroteq Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
