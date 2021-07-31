Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) Director Aleksandr Blyumkin Purchases 1,875,000 Shares of Stock

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE) Director Aleksandr Blyumkin purchased 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,000.

Shares of CVE:PQE opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Petroteq Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

