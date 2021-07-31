Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $48.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

