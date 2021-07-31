PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of PHAS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

