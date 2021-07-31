Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 5.4%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.41. 792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 866,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLL. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $866.97 million, a P/E ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.92.

In other news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $6,949,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.