Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $1,359.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00405250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.93 or 0.01146743 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,745,674 coins and its circulating supply is 429,485,238 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

