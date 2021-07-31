Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.35.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $13.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,475,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,498. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.