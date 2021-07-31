Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $73.11 and last traded at $73.26. 613,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,123,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

Specifically, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -981.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

