Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

