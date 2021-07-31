Piper Sandler Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $235.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

