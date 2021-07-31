Piper Sandler Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.32 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC opened at $419.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

