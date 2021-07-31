Pivotal Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UAA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $30,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

