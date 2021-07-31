Plair Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $7,203.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.