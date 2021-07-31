Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.06% of Planet Fitness worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 939,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,501. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

