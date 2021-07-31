Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSTV. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.90 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.