PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $311,970.24 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $311,970.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

PMVP traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 298,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,715. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

