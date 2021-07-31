PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PNM Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.33 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

