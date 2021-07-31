POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 206,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 292,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

