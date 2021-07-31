Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Director David Bruce Croxon Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director David Bruce Croxon sold 6,500 shares of Points International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at C$122,535.

PTS stock opened at C$20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.33. Points International Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.15 million. Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post 0.4775118 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

