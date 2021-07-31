Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUCOY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.26. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

