Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARD remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725. Poniard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers.

