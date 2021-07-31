Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Pool has increased its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

POOL stock opened at $477.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pool has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $484.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,211 shares of company stock worth $18,002,946. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

