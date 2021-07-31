Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Post by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Post by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Post by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth $344,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Post will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

