Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 240.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,359 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Precision BioSciences worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

