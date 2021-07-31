Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

