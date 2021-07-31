Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

STAG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.