Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,898 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Insiders sold a total of 449,431 shares of company stock valued at $63,607,495 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.10.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.