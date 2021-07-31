Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 791 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

