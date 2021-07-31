Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VVV opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

