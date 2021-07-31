Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

LON:PHP opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 164.70 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.