Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 52,353 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $60,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.