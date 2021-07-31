Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $67.21 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $67,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

