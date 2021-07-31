Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $69.09 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $69,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $161.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,595 shares of company stock worth $49,101,158 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

