Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $69.79 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $69,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

