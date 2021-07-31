Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 107,595 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 143.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,595 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $55,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $380.39 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $383.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.80.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

