PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PROG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 539,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,392. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

