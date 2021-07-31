PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.43, but opened at $47.46. PROG shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 2,020 shares traded.

The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $30,390,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.