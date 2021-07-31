Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 152.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Progenity were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. Progenity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million. Analysts expect that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

