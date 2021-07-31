Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

PROG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter worth about $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter worth about $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

