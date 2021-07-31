Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $137.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist from $123.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.21.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $129.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

